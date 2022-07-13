PlayStation Plus Blog Post Might Hint At Future Release Of Dino Crisis And More

The Italian blog post for July’s Playstation Plus releases announced three extra titles coming to Playstation Plus Premium, including Capcom’s survival horror classic Dino Crisis. Shortly after the extra titles were seen on social media, the blog post was quietly updated to remove the additional games.

Today, Sony announced the lineup of Playstation Plus for July, headed by the cat game Stray, supplemented by several Assassin’s Creed and Saints Row titles, alongside Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade and Marvel’s Avengers. Italy’s blog post listed off all the same titles. However, as spotted by Twitter user Nibellion, Italy’s version listed three more retro games: Dino Crisis for the PlayStation 1, as well as Ridge Racer 2 and Soulcalibur: Broken Destiny for PSP.

Shortly after this was spotted, the Italian blog post was updated to remove those titles, leaving only No Heroes Allowed and LocoRoco Midnight Carnival. Those games were already featured in every other blog post.

Why this listing only showed up on the Italian announcement and nowhere else is unknown. This could mean that the removed titles will be coming to Playstation Plus Premium in a future update, but that remains to be seen. Until Sony releases a statement about the error, or makes a future announcement, we'll be left wondering if this was a leak or a simple mistake.

Dino Crisis has been in the news lately as the upcoming Capcom title, Exoprimal, prompted comparisons to the classic survival horror games. Ridge Racer 2 and Soulcalibur are also classics, although their PSP titles might be relatively overlooked.