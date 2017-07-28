PlayStation Plus Adds Free Full Game Trial For This Weekend, And It's A Good One

PlayStation Plus members can play another free game for this weekend only. Sony has announced that Doom (2016) is free on PS4 for this weekend only with a PS Plus subscription.

The full game is available until the evening of Monday, July 31, at which point free access will be rescinded. The trial's PlayStation Store listing states that the game's three multiplayer DLC packs--Unto the Evil, Hell Followed, and Bloodfall--are included in the offer. These were made free for all Doom owners earlier in July.

Extra bonus for PS Plus members: click here to play Doom for free, this weekend only!https://t.co/eDEj0cd4sE pic.twitter.com/8vNqLgNM1B — PlayStation (@PlayStation) July 27, 2017

If you want to retain access to Doom after the trial, you'll have to pay up. Luckily, the shooter is on sale until August 16 for US $15 / £12 / AU $18.

Sony recently revealed the free games PS Plus members can look forward to in August, including Downwell, Just Cause 3, and more. You can also still grab July's free games until the end of the month.

Today, Sony announced a price increase for PS Plus subscribers in Europe and Australia. From August 31, an annual PS subscription will cost £50 / €60 / AU $80, an increase of £10 / €10 / AU $10. Additionally, quarterly and monthly memberships are going up by £5 / €5 / AU $6 or £1 / €1 / AU $1, respectively.

We enjoyed Doom here at GameSpot. Critic Peter Brown said "it captures the essence of what made the classic Doom games touchstones of their day, and translates it to suit modern palates with impressively rendered hellscapes and a steady influx of tantalizing upgrades." Read more in our full Doom review.