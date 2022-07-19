PlayStation Plus Adds A PSP Puzzle Classic To Its Library Today

It's a big week for PlayStation Plus as the newly revamped games catalog is getting a library refresh. Stray, Assassin's Creed IV Black Flag, and Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade are just some of the games being added for PS Extra and Premium subscribers, alongside the excellent puzzler Echoshift.

Originally released on the PSP in 2009, Echoshift tasks players with exploiting Time Bounces--small moments in time that are infinitely looping--to overcome various obstacles. Another novel gameplay mechanic are Echoes that players can interact with, slices of their actions in a previous time-loop that can help solve some of the more challenging puzzles encountered.

The rest of the July lineup includes a solid number of classic Assassin's Creed games and Saints Row titles. Stray is the other big highlight here, and has been positively received by numerous outlets. "Stray expertly embodies the abilities of its feline protagonist to create a captivating puzzle adventure in an engrossing post-apocalyptic world," Alessandro Barbosa wrote in GameSpot's Stray review.

If you haven't tried them, the available Assassin's Creed games are also engrossing--and lengthy--sandboxes set across multiple historical periods. Black Flag is a thrilling pirate adventure, Rogue has players swap sides as they join up with the Templar order, and Unity has some very nice historical French landmarks.

The other notable title is Marvel's Avengers, which has an impressive cinematic story and a disappointing endgame that not even the Mighty Thor can save.

PlayStation Plus games arriving on July 19 for Extra and Premium members

Stray

Stray (PS4 and PS5)

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade (PS5)

Marvel's Avengers (PS4 and PS5)

Assassin’s Creed Unity (PS4)

Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag (PS4)

Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered (PS4)

Assassin’s Creed Freedom Cry (PS4)

Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection (PS4)

Saints Row IV: Re-Elected (PS4)

Saints Row Gat out of Hell (PS4)

Spirit of the North: Enhanced Edition (PS5)

Ice Age: Scrat’s Nutty Adventure (PS4)

Jumanji The Video Game (PS4)

Paw Patrol on a Roll! (PS4)

ReadySet Heroes (PS4)

Classics Catalog lineup for PlayStation Plus Premium members

Echoshift

Echoshift (PSP)

No Heroes Allowed! (PSP)

LocoRoco Midnight Carnival (PSP)

For more on the all-new Sony subscription service, you can check out every game in the PS Plus catalog, everything you need to know about PS Plus, and the best PS3 games to stream on it.