PlayStation Paris Games Week Press Conference Date And Time Revealed

Sony is skipping Europe's biggest gaming event, Gamescom, this year, but it's still going to be showing off more of its games in the region. In lieu of the Cologne, Germany, convention, Sony is heading to France as part of Paris Games Week, and its big PlayStation conference will take place on October 30 at 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET / 4 PM GMT. That's 1 AM AEST on October 31 if you're in Australia.

The below image detailing the times popped up via NeoGaf user Chadskin, and Sony has confirmed to GameSpot that it's accurate. The company says it will reveal more details about this year's event soon.

It's unclear at this stage what Sony will show off at its Media Showcase, but the event will likely include trailers and gameplay from the publisher's upcoming games, similar to its traditional E3 show. At the event two years ago, Sony revealed Uncharted 4's multiplayer mode, showed off more footage of Horizon Zero Dawn, confirmed Street Fighter V's release date and unveiled Quantic Dream's latest game, Detroit: Become Human.

The timing of the conference puts it just a few weeks before Sony's PlayStation Experience celebration in California, USA, where the platform holder typically holds another conference full of trailers and more announcements. That event runs from December 9 to December 10.

Although Sony has elected not to hold a conference at Gamescom, Microsoft has confirmed it will attend the show with a conference and playable Xbox One X consoles. Stay tuned to GameSpot for all the news, trailers, impressions, and more when we attend the show next week.