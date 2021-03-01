PlayStation Now's March Games Include InFamous Second Son, World War Z, Superhot, And Ace Combat 7

It's a new month and that means PlayStation's game-streaming service PlayStation Now has been refreshed again with a series of additional titles.

Coming to PS Now in March on Tuesday, March 2 with the update include Sony's own InFamous Second Son, along with high-profile third-party games like World War Z, Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown, and Superhot.

These games won't be available on PS Now forever, as World War Z leaves on September 16, 2021, with Ace Combat 7 flying out of the catalog on May 31, 2021. Sony's blog post did not include an end-date for InFamous Second Son or Superhot.

PS Now, which has been operating for years, is available for $10/month or $25 for three months. A yearly subscription is available for $60. A free 7-day trial is available new users.

There are hundreds of titles available in the PS Now catalog, covering PS2, PS3, and PS4 games. They can all be streamed to a connected device, including a PC, where users can even use an Xbox controller to play if they want to.

In other game-streaming news, it's been reported that Microsoft's xCloud service is now testing upgrades to bring the quality up to 1080p, from the current 720p cap.