PlayStation Now May 2022 Games Announced

The PlayStation Store is refreshing for the first time in May tomorrow, May 3, and that means the next wave of PlayStation Now titles are headed to the catalog. There are three games being added to the library this month, just ahead of the major PlayStation Plus changes coming in June.

Fighting game fans are in for a treat, with the 3D fighter Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 and Soulcalibur IV arriving in the PS Now catalog. The third game is the action-platformer Blasphemous, which is described as a "punishing" title with fast-paced, skill-based combat.

May 2022's PS Now games have been announced

May 3 also marks the arrival of May's free games for PS Plus members, including FIFA 22.

As announced previously, PS Now will merge with PS Plus in June. What this means is existing PS Now memberships will become bundled into PlayStation Plus premium. For more, check out GameSpot's breakdown of the new PS Plus tiers and bundles.

PlayStation Now May 2022 Lineup

Available May 3

Naurto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4

Soulcalibur IV

Blasphemous