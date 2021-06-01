PlayStation Now June 2021 Games Include The Witcher 3, Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown, And 3 Sonic Games

It's the start of a new month, and that means Sony is refreshing the PlayStation Now library with additional titles--and there are some big ones for June.

Available now for PlayStation Now subscribers are five additional titles, beginning with The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Game of the Year/Complete Edition. This includes CD Projekt Red's acclaimed RPG and all of its DLC packs and its two expansions, Hearts of Stone and Blood and Wine. The Witcher 3 will be available on PlayStation Now until September 6, 2021.

Team Sonic Racing is also now available on PlayStation Now. The arcade-style racing game that was originally released in 2019 has numerous characters from the Sonic universe to choose from. As its name suggests, it focuses on team-based racing where players work together.

Two more Sonic games--Sonic Mania and Sonic Forces--are now available on PlayStation Now as well. Additionally, Sega is bringing Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown to PlayStation Now in June, and PlayStation Plus members can also download it for free.

The fantasy battler Slay the Spire, which combines roguelike elements and card battling, is now available on PlayStation Now as well until December 6, along with Car Mechanic Simulator, which is exactly what it sounds like.

PlayStation Now is a streaming/download (in some cases) subscription service available for $10/month or $25 for three months, or $60 per year. In addition to streaming to PS4 and PS5, PlayStation Now games can stream to a computer.

PlayStation Now June 2021 New Additions