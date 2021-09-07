PlayStation Now Games For September 2021: Tekken 7, Killing Floor 2, Final Fantasy VII

Sony's PlayStation Now streaming service is continuing to add big names to its roster, with the original Final Fantasy VII just the first of five different Final Fantasy titles coming to the service. Other games arriving this September to PlayStation Now include Tekken 7, Killing Floor 2, Windbound, Pathfinder: Kingmaker Definitive Edition, Ghost of a Tale, and Moonlighter.

As was the case in August, the list of new games for the month includes both big-name AAA titles and indies, with all the games available to play as of September 7. Fighting game Tekken 7 (which is already a part of PlayStation Now in some regions) is only appearing for a limited run on the service, with the game only available until February 28, 2022.

One of the biggest titles for fans of classic PlayStation games is the original Final Fantasy VII. The classic Final Fantasy title will be followed by five other games from the franchise in the following months: Final Fantasy VIII releases in October, Final Fantasy IX in November, Final Fantasy X and X-2 will arrive in December, while Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age will be added to PlayStation Now next January.

Also coming in September are gorgeous indies including survival game Windbound, the definitive edition of Russian RPG Pathfinder: Kingmaker, and action RPG Moonlighter.

With Sony slowly building out PlayStation Now's library, as well as adding upgrades including 1080p streaming and select game downloads, the service has seen a surge of popularity recently.