Xur Location How to Download Halo Infinite Diablo 2: Resurrected Review Season of The Lost Week 6 Challenges October PS Plus Games Fifa 22 Review
Login / Sign Up

PlayStation Now Games For October 2021: The Last Of Us 2, Fallout 76, FF VIII Remastered

October is another stacked month for PlayStation Now.

By on

Comments

Sony has announced the new additions to the PlayStation Now streaming catalog for October, and some big games are now available to kick off the month.

Coming to PS Now in October include The Last of Us: Part II, Fallout 76, Desperados III, Amnesia: Collection, Final Fantasy VIII Remastered, Yet Another Zombie Defense, and Victor Vran: Overkill Edition. These games will launch for PS Now on October 5 as part of the first PlayStation Store refresh of the month.

Click To Unmute
  1. Revisiting The Original Metroid
  2. Alan Wake Remastered vs Original | Graphics Comparison
  3. Alan Wake Remastered Gameplay
  4. 25 MORE Things You STILL Didn't Know In Zelda Breath Of The Wild
  5. Firearms Expert Reacts To Deathloop’s Guns
  6. New Metal Gear, Silent Hill, and Castlevania Games? | GameSpot News
  7. New World Ultimate Beginner’s Guide
  8. Elder Scrolls Online Deadands DLC Gameplay Teaser Trailer
  9. Elder Scrolls Online Bounties Of Blackwood Trailer
  10. The Elder Scrolls Online: Deadlands DLC Reveal Livestream
  11. Nickelodeon All Star Brawl Korra Gameplay Showcase
  12. Nickelodeon All Star Brawl Aang Gameplay Showcase

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: The Last Of Us Part II Video Review

Of note, The Last of Us: Part II will be available on PS Now only until January 3, 2022 and Victor Vran: Overkill Edition was already available for the streaming service in Europe. The Last of Us: Part II is the only game among the new additions to specifically have an end date listed.

With Sony steadily building out PlayStation Now's library, as well as adding upgrades including 1080p streaming and select game downloads, the service has seen a surge of popularity recently.

In other news, October's free PlayStation Plus games will go live on October 5 as well. These include Hell Let Loose, PGA Tour 2K21, and Mortal Kombat X.

PS Now October 2021 Games

Available October 5

  • The Last of Us: Part II (available until January 3, 2022)
  • Fallout 76
  • Amnesia: Collection
  • Desperados III
  • Final Fantasy VIII Remastered
  • Victor Vran: Overkill Edition (already available on PS Now in Europe)
  • Yet Another Zombie Defense HD

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

PlayStation 4
PlayStation 5
Victor Vran
Final Fantasy VIII
Fallout 76
Yet Another Zombie Defense
Desperados III
Amnesia Collection
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)