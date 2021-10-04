PlayStation Now Games For October 2021: The Last Of Us 2, Fallout 76, FF VIII Remastered

Sony has announced the new additions to the PlayStation Now streaming catalog for October, and some big games are now available to kick off the month.

Coming to PS Now in October include The Last of Us: Part II, Fallout 76, Desperados III, Amnesia: Collection, Final Fantasy VIII Remastered, Yet Another Zombie Defense, and Victor Vran: Overkill Edition. These games will launch for PS Now on October 5 as part of the first PlayStation Store refresh of the month.

Of note, The Last of Us: Part II will be available on PS Now only until January 3, 2022 and Victor Vran: Overkill Edition was already available for the streaming service in Europe. The Last of Us: Part II is the only game among the new additions to specifically have an end date listed.

With Sony steadily building out PlayStation Now's library, as well as adding upgrades including 1080p streaming and select game downloads, the service has seen a surge of popularity recently.

In other news, October's free PlayStation Plus games will go live on October 5 as well. These include Hell Let Loose, PGA Tour 2K21, and Mortal Kombat X.

PS Now October 2021 Games

Available October 5