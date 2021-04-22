Fujifilm Switch Printer Warzone Nuke Event Warzone Patch Notes Black Ops Cold War Patch Notes Nier Replicant Review Warzone Event

PlayStation Now Finally Being Upgraded To 1080p Streaming Soon

Sony is rolling out updates across PlayStation Now to support 1080p streaming for compatible games.

By on

PlayStation Now has been one of the only ways to play many PlayStation classics on modern hardware, but the streaming service has been disappointingly limited to just 720p since its launch. That's changing soon, as Sony starts rolling out 1080p support across all PlayStation Now regions.

Sony has announced that during the following weeks it will start supporting 1080p streaming for games on PlayStation Now that support it. This will be especially important for many PS4 titles on the service, including Horizon Zero Dawn, Borderlands 3, and Marvel's Avengers. This only applies to games that you stream--any PS4 titles that you can download will still support the same resolutions as digital or disc versions.

The update will roll out across all regions, which includes the US, Europe, Japan, and Canada. Sony didn't take the opportunity to announce any additional regions for the service.

PlayStation Now is available on PS5, PS4, and PC, and is one of the only ways to play many PS2 and PS3 titles on these platforms. Earlier this week Sony backtracked on the decision to shut down both the PS Vita and PS3 stores, meaning you can continue to purchase games for the consoles if you still have them. The PSP store, however, will still be closing later this year.

