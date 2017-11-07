PlayStation Now Adds These 20 PS4 Games

Sony's PlayStation Now streaming catalog is expanding again. The company today announced 20 games hitting the library this month, and they're all PS4 titles. They're all indie games, as part of PlayStation's "Indie Bonanza" celebration.

Some of the new additions to the PS Now catalog this month include the thought-provoking adventure game This War of Mine: The Little Ones and the time travel puzzle game Day of the Tentacle Remastered. You can see the full list of new additions below, as posted on by Sony on the PlayStation Blog.

Sony also announced the most popular PS Now games for October. Games like Red Dead Redemption, Fallout: New Vegas, Mortal Kombat, Fallout 3, and The Last of Us all made the list, though Sony did not rank them.

PlayStation Now costs $20/month to play all the games you want. The service is available on PlayStation 4 and PC, with a free 7-day trial available for first-time users.

There are more than 500 games in the PlayStation Now catalog--see them all here. In other news, Xbox boss Phil Spencer said recently that an Xbox streaming service, potentially similar to PlayStation Now, could launch by 2020.

PlayStation Now Additions For November 2017