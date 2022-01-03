PlayStation Now Adds Six More Games Tomorrow, Including Mortal Kombat 11

It's a new month, and that means the PlayStation Now catalog of streaming games is being updated once again. The first update to the library of the year will add six more games to the service with the PlayStation Store refresh on Tuesday, January 4.

The six games include the fighting game Mortal Kombat 11, Square Enix's RPG Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age, and the roguelike Fury Unleashed. Also coming to PlayStation Now for January are open-world sandbox game Unturned, the platformer Super Time Force Ultra, and the space sim Kerbal Space Program.

PlayStation Now is adding six more games this week

With Sony steadily building out PlayStation Now's library, as well as adding upgrades including 1080p streaming and select game downloads, the service has seen a surge of popularity recently.

PlayStation Now is supported across PS5, PS4, and PC, and you can subscribe for $10/month or $60/year. There are hundreds of games available on the service--see them all here.

In other news, the January 4 PlayStation Store update will add January 2022's new PlayStation Plus games. As announced previously, these include Persona 5 Strikers, Deep Rock Galactic, and Dirt 5. For now, be sure to grab December 2021's free PS Plus games before they go away.

PlayStation Now January 2022 Games