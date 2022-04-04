PlayStation Now Adds Four More Games In April, Including Outer Wilds

Sony has announced the PlayStation Now lineup for April, and there are four games coming to the cloud-streaming service, including the acclaimed adventure game Outer Wilds.

Outer Wilds joins the catalog on Tuesday, April 5 with the first PlayStation Store refresh of the month. Also arriving that day is the racing game WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship, as well as the action-adventure game Journey to the Savage Planet from former Ubisoft director Alex Hutchinson's Typhoon Studios.

The fourth game coming to PS Now in April is Werewolf: The Apocalypse - Earthblood. The action-RPG based on the tabletop game has you playing as a wolf and a human at different points.

PlayStation Now's lineup for April

PlayStation Now is supported across PS5, PS4, and PC, and you can subscribe for $10/month or $60/year. There are hundreds of games available on the service--see them all here.

April 5 is also when PlayStation users can pick up April 2022's free PS Plus games, which include Slay the Spire, Hood: Outlaws & Legends, and SpongeBob Squarepants: Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated.

In other news, PlayStation has revealed its revamped PS Plus service, which will include three tiers when it launches in June in some territories. Going forward, PS Now will be bundled together with PS Plus in the more expensive tiers.

PlayStation Now April 2022 Lineup

Available April 5

Outer Wilds

Journey to the Savage Planet

WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship

Werewolf: The Apocalypse - Earthblood