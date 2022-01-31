PlayStation Now Adds Four More Games February 1, Including GTA: Vice City - Definitive Edition

Sony has announced February's additions to the PlayStation Now catalog, and there are four games headed to the streaming service this week, headlined by Grand Theft Auto: Vice City - The Definitive Edition.

Rockstar's latest re-release launches on PlayStation Now starting Tuesday, February 1, with the first PlayStation Store refresh of the month. Also arriving that day is Little Big Workshop, a game that puts you in charge of a factory as you organize the floor, manage workers, and design production pipelines.

February's PS Now lineup has been announced

Through the Darkest Times, a historical strategy game about a resistance group in 1933 Berlin, comes to PS Now on February 1 as well, alongside the puzzle game Death Squared.

GTA Vice City - The Definitive Edition will be available on PS Now until May 2, while the other three games do not have end-dates. This is not out of the ordinary, as some games in the PS Now library are only available for a limited time.

PlayStation Now is supported across PS5, PS4, and PC, and you can subscribe for $10/month or $60/year. There are hundreds of games available on the service--see them all here.

February 1 is also the first day that PlayStation Plus subscribers can grab February 2022's new free PS Plus games, including EA Sports UFC 4, Planet Coaster, and Tiny Tina's Assault on Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-Shot Adventure. Before that, be sure to download January's PS Plus games before they're gone.

