PlayStation Now Adds 7 Games Today, Including Red Dead 2, God Of War, Judgment, And More

Sony has revealed the July 2021 PlayStation Now lineup, and it's very impressive. Titles coming to the streaming platform this month include Red Dead Redemption 2, Nioh 2, Judgment, Moving Out, Nascar Heat 5, and Olympic Games Tokyo 2020. Additionally, Sony is bringing back 2018's acclaimed God of War to the service.

All of the games arrive today, July 6. In a blog post, Sony said Red Dead Redemption II is only available until November 1, 2021, and it's included on PS Now "exclusively via PS4/PS5 download." Judgment, meanwhile, will be available on PS Now until October 4, 2021. The rest of the games will be available on the service with no end date.

Sony's God of War was removed from PS Now in 2020, but it's now coming back. Also notable for July's lineup is that Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 from Sega is launching on PS Now just a few weeks after its worldwide release on June 22. The real-world Olympics begin later this month in Tokyo.

July 2021 PS Now Titles