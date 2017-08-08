PlayStation Now Adds 19 New PS4 Games Today

Sony has added another handful of PS4 games to its PlayStation Now streaming service in North America. This month's batch consists of 19 titles, including Tearaway Unfolded, Lego Batman 3, OlliOlli2, and more.

So far, this is the second wave of PS4 games Sony has introduced to the service, which gives subscription holders unlimited access to a library of over 500 PlayStation titles. Last month, the company added 20 titles from its current-generation platform, including Killzone: Shadow Fall, Broken Age, God of War III Remastered, and Ultra Street Fighter IV. You can see the full list of this month's additions, as well as a list of the most popular titles on the service in July, at the end of this story.

Those interested in signing up for the service can still take advantage of Sony's promotional pricing. For a limited time, players can purchase a 12-month subscription for $100, while a single month will run you $10. A seven-day free trial is also available, though once that concludes it will transition into the standard $20 monthly subscription.

This is the last week PS3 and Vita players will be able to access PS Now; on August 15, Sony will discontinue the service for those and other platforms such as PlayStation TV, select Sony Bravia TVs, all Sony Blu-ray players, and all Samsung TVs. Following that date, PS Now will only be available on PS4 and PC.

New PS4 Games On PS Now In August

Back to Bed

Blazerush

The Book of Unwritten Tales 2

Chronicles of Teddy: Harmony of Exidus

Goosebumps: The Game

Farming Simulator 15

Fluster Cluck

Ironcast

Jumpjet Rex

Last Tinker: City of Colors

Legend of Kay

Lego Batman 3: Beyond Gotham

Leo’s Fortune

OlliOlli

OlliOlli 2

Pure Chess

Tearaway Unfolded

Q*Bert Rebooted

Velocibox

