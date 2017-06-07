PlayStation Now Adds 17 More Games Today

PlayStation Now got a bunch of new games today, and this selection is all about Disney.

Seventeen Disney-published PS3 games are available to stream now. Headlining the additions are the racing game Split Second (check out the video review above) and old-school adventure games Monkey Island and Monkey Island 2. There are also several movie tie-in games like Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End and Cars: Mater-National Championship.

These games are available to stream in the US; Sony hasn't said if they're coming to Europe. You can see the whole list of games below.

Many of these games were published by Disney Interactive Studios, which was Disney's internal publishing and development arm. It closed down in 2016 following the cancellation of the Disney Infinity series. Disney now focuses on third-party development of its franchises; for example, EA currently has development rights for Star Wars games.

You can subscribe to PlayStation Now from a PS4 or a Windows PC. In February, Sony ended PS Now streaming on PS3, Vita, and smart TVs to focus on the PS4 and PC experience. On the bright side, earlier this year it announced that it's planning on rolling out support for streaming PS4 games later in 2017.

If you don't already subscribe to the service, you can get a 7-day free trial here.