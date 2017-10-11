PlayStation Now Adds 14 More Games Today In Europe

Sony has added a new batch of games to PlayStation Now in Europe. Another 14 PS4 titles are now available on the streaming service, which mostly consist of horror games to help you ring in Halloween.

Today's batch of games features many of the same titles that were recently added to the service in North America, including Dead Island: Definitive Edition, The Vanishing of Ethan Carter, Soma, and Deadlight: Director's Cut. The two notable differences, however, are Beyond: Two Souls and Until Dawn, the latter of which is not yet available on the service in North America.

A single PS3 game also joins the PS Now lineup today. This month's addition is, fittingly, Deadly Premonition: Director's Cut, the updated version of the survival horror game. You can see all of this month's new PS Now games at the bottom of this story. To see everything that's playable, check out our full list of PS Now games.

PS Now is available for PS4 and PC. Players who subscribe to the service have unlimited access to over 500 games, which you can stream for as long as you have an active subscription. It costs $20/£13 to subscribe to the service, though those who are curious about trying it can get a seven-day free trial for first-time users.

October's New PS4 Games On PS Now In Europe