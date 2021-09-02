The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
PlayStation Now Adding Five Final Fantasy Games Now Through January 2022
Get ready for a lot of Final Fantasy.
Sony's PlayStation Now streaming service is adding five big Final Fantasy games, one each per month starting in September and running through January 2022.
This kicks off September 7 with the launch of the original Final Fantasy VII (not the remake), with Final Fantasy VIII Remastered coming on October 5 and then Final Fantasy IX on November 2. After that, PlayStation Now will welcome Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster on December 7, with Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age finishing things off on January 4, 2022.
These games can be downloaded or streamed to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, or streamed to PC. Here is the full schedule:
- Final Fantasy VII - September 7, 2021
- Final Fantasy VIII Remastered - October 5, 2021
- Final Fantasy IX - November 2, 2021
- Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster - December 7, 2021
- Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age - January 4, 2022
PlayStation Now is a streaming/download (in some cases) subscription service available for $10/month or $25 for three months, or $60 per year. It also makes some PlayStation games effectively playable on PC, albeit through streaming.
In other PlayStation news, Sony's next big showcase event is coming up on September 9. The company is planning a 40-minute broadcast where it will divulge more information on upcoming PlayStation 5 games. Additionally, a new PlayStation Store sale is going on now, providing nice discounts on plenty of essential PS4 and PS5 games.
