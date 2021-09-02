PlayStation Now Adding Five Final Fantasy Games Now Through January 2022

Sony's PlayStation Now streaming service is adding five big Final Fantasy games, one each per month starting in September and running through January 2022.

This kicks off September 7 with the launch of the original Final Fantasy VII (not the remake), with Final Fantasy VIII Remastered coming on October 5 and then Final Fantasy IX on November 2. After that, PlayStation Now will welcome Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster on December 7, with Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age finishing things off on January 4, 2022.

Five Final Fantasy games are coming to Playstation Now

These games can be downloaded or streamed to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, or streamed to PC. Here is the full schedule:

Final Fantasy VII - September 7, 2021

Final Fantasy VIII Remastered - October 5, 2021

Final Fantasy IX - November 2, 2021

Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster - December 7, 2021

Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age - January 4, 2022

PlayStation Now is a streaming/download (in some cases) subscription service available for $10/month or $25 for three months, or $60 per year. It also makes some PlayStation games effectively playable on PC, albeit through streaming.

In other PlayStation news, Sony's next big showcase event is coming up on September 9. The company is planning a 40-minute broadcast where it will divulge more information on upcoming PlayStation 5 games. Additionally, a new PlayStation Store sale is going on now, providing nice discounts on plenty of essential PS4 and PS5 games.