New PlayStation Plus Games For Extra And Premium Members In July 2022 Announced
The inaugural lineup has been announced, and the cat game Stray headlines the group.
The first batch of titles for the Game Catalog in the new version of PlayStation Plus has been announced, and it's headlined by the cat game Stray.
Titles available for Extra and Premium subscribers beginning July 19 include the day-one new release Stray, as well as Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade, Marvel's Avengers, and multiple Assassin's Creed and Saints Row games. These include Assassin's Creed Unity, Black Flag, Rogue Remastered, Freedom Cry, and The Ezio Collection, as well as Saints Row IV: Re-Elected and Saints Row: Gat out of Hell.
PlayStation Plus Premium members, meanwhile, are getting older titles such as the PSP titles No Heroes Allowed and LocoRoco Midnight Carnival. In addition to the headlining games, members will get access to titles like Ice Age: Scrat's Nutty Adventure and Jumanji: The Video Game, among others.
You can see the full lineup below.
Sony's revamped PS Plus launched in June, breaking down the subscription service into three distinct entities. PlayStation Plus Essential, PlayStation Plus Extra, and PlayStation Plus Premium all come with their own perks, with the biggest draw being an expansive library of games to dive into.
For more, check out GameSpot's roundup of the 400+ titles available in the growing Game Catalog.
Available July 19 For Extra And Premium Members:
- Assassin's Creed Unity | PS4
- Assassin's Creed IV Black Flag | PS4
- Assassin's Creed Rogue Remastered | PS4
- Assassin's Creed Freedom Cry | PS4
- Assassin's Creed: The Ezio Collection | PS4
- Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade | PS5, PS4
- Marvel's Avengers | PS5, PS4
- Saints Row IV: Re-Elected | PS4
- Saints Row Gat out of Hell | PS4
- Spirit of the North: Enhanced Edition | PS5
- Ice Age: Scrat's Nutty Adventure | PS4
- Stray | PS5, PS4
- Jumanji The Video Game | PS4
- Paw Patrol on a Roll! | PS4
- ReadySet Heroes | PS4
Classics Catalog lineup for PlayStation Plus Premium members
- No Heroes Allowed! (PSP)
- LocoRoco Midnight Carnival (PSP)
