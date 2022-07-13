New PlayStation Plus Games For Extra And Premium Members In July 2022 Announced

The first batch of titles for the Game Catalog in the new version of PlayStation Plus has been announced, and it's headlined by the cat game Stray.

Titles available for Extra and Premium subscribers beginning July 19 include the day-one new release Stray, as well as Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade, Marvel's Avengers, and multiple Assassin's Creed and Saints Row games. These include Assassin's Creed Unity, Black Flag, Rogue Remastered, Freedom Cry, and The Ezio Collection, as well as Saints Row IV: Re-Elected and Saints Row: Gat out of Hell.

PlayStation Plus Premium members, meanwhile, are getting older titles such as the PSP titles No Heroes Allowed and LocoRoco Midnight Carnival. In addition to the headlining games, members will get access to titles like Ice Age: Scrat's Nutty Adventure and Jumanji: The Video Game, among others.

You can see the full lineup below.

Sony's revamped PS Plus launched in June, breaking down the subscription service into three distinct entities. PlayStation Plus Essential, PlayStation Plus Extra, and PlayStation Plus Premium all come with their own perks, with the biggest draw being an expansive library of games to dive into.

For more, check out GameSpot's roundup of the 400+ titles available in the growing Game Catalog.

Available July 19 For Extra And Premium Members:

Assassin's Creed Unity | PS4

Assassin's Creed IV Black Flag | PS4

Assassin's Creed Rogue Remastered | PS4

Assassin's Creed Freedom Cry | PS4

Assassin's Creed: The Ezio Collection | PS4

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade | PS5, PS4

Marvel's Avengers | PS5, PS4

Saints Row IV: Re-Elected | PS4

Saints Row Gat out of Hell | PS4

Spirit of the North: Enhanced Edition | PS5

Ice Age: Scrat's Nutty Adventure | PS4

Stray | PS5, PS4

Jumanji The Video Game | PS4

Paw Patrol on a Roll! | PS4

ReadySet Heroes | PS4

Classics Catalog lineup for PlayStation Plus Premium members