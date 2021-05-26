PlayStation Mobile Games Might Be Coming, Sony Exec Says

Like many other gaming companies, PlayStation is looking to extend the reach of its franchises by releasing them on the biggest platform for games: mobile.

In Sony's latest Corporate Strategy meeting, PlayStation boss Jim Ryan said that mobile is one of the ways the company is looking to grow its business. He said PlayStation is currently "exploring the mobile market with some wonderful PlayStation franchises, so please stay tuned."

"The content developed by PlayStation Studios these past 25 years has created a wealth of IP and provided PlayStation with immersive experiences that evoke emotions and bring players on a journey. We have been thinking about how players enjoy our content and have had some early success with experimenting with mobile games and apps to provide more choice to gamers," he said.

"Mobile is just one of the areas we are exploring to reach millions of gamers beyond our platforms. PlayStation has a huge catalog of diverse first-party IP that can transition to smartphone gaming and complement our AAA games or live service games. We are exploring the mobile market with some wonderful PlayStation franchises so please stay tuned."

Sony closed its PlayStation Mobile division in 2015, but now things are heating back up, it seems. A mobile game based on the Uncharted series called Uncharted: Fortune Hunter was released in 2016.

Sony's PlayStation 5 is on top of the world right now. It sold 7.8 million consoles so far, which is pacing ahead of the PS4, despite the ongoing shortages.