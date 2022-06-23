PlayStation Mid-Year Sale Has Big Discounts On Hundreds Of Games
The year is halfway done and Sony is celebrating with some big discounts in the PlayStation Mid-Year Sale.
A fresh sale has kicked off on the PlayStation Store, slashing prices on a number of games. If you've got an active PS Plus subscription, the good news is that you can score even bigger savings in the PlayStation Mid-Year Deals. Some of the massive savings include big discounts on games such as Ghostrunner and Deathloop, while more recent games such as Tiny Tina's Wonderlands and King of Fighters XV are also available at their lowest prices yet on the PlayStation Store.
Like a spooky mystery? Then check out Alan Wake Remastered. Interested in becoming the Caped Crusader? Batman: Arkham Knight's Premium Edition is super cheap. Want to sit back and experience the cathartic joy of digging through boxes? Unpacking has you covered.
Other standout games in the sale include Hitman 3, Life is Strange Remastered Collection, Mortal Kombat 11, and Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot.
While most of these games are available on PS4 and PS5, there are some that have PS5 enhancements, If you're still looking for a PS5, you can check out our PS5 restock feature to see when shops near you have fresh supply of the elusive console.
We've rounded up a number of these games below but be sure to check out the full catalog before the sale ends on July 6. If you also game on PC, you should check out Steam's Summer Sale, which just went live today and runs until July 7.
Best deals on PS Store
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla Deluxe Edition -- $32 (
$40)
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands -- $48 (
$60)
- Deathloop: Deluxe Edition -- $32 (
$70)
- Mortal Kombat 11: Ultimate Edition -- $15 (
$60)
- Guilty Gear Strive -- $36 (
$60)
- Street Fighter V -- $5 (
$20)
- Diablo III: Eternal Collection -- $20 (
$60)
- Unpacking -- $16 (
$20)
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Deluxe Edition -- $26 (
$85)
- Alan Wake Remastered -- $20 (
$30)
- Hitman 3: Deluxe Edition -- $32 (
$80)
- Maneater -- $20 (
$40)
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy -- $14 (
$40)
- Scarlet Nexus -- $30 (
$60)
- Batman: Arkham Knight Premium Edition -- $8 (
$40)
- Aliens: Fireteam Elite Deluxe Edition -- $28 (
$70)
- The King of Fighters XV -- $60 (
$85)
- Life is Strange Remastered Collection -- $26 (
$40)
- Destroy All Humans -- $18 (
$40)
- We Happy Few Deluxe Edition -- $8 (
$80)
- Ghostrunner -- $11 (
$30)
- Salt and Sanctuary -- $5 (
$18)
Best Gaming & Tech Deals This Week
- Nintendo Switch Exclusives Get Nice Discounts At Amazon
- 2TB Of Secure Cloud Storage Is Only $49 For A Limited Time
- Get A Lifetime VPN Subscription For Just $49
- + Show More Best Gaming & Tech Deals This Week Links (4)
- Amazon Prime 6 Free Games For June 2022 Revealed
- Xbox Games With Gold For June 2022: 2 Free Games Are Available Now
- PlayStation Plus Free Games For June 2022 Are Available Now
- All The Free Games For PC, PlayStation, Xbox, And Switch Right Now
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com
Join the conversation