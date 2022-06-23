PlayStation Mid-Year Sale Has Big Discounts On Hundreds Of Games

A fresh sale has kicked off on the PlayStation Store, slashing prices on a number of games. If you've got an active PS Plus subscription, the good news is that you can score even bigger savings in the PlayStation Mid-Year Deals. Some of the massive savings include big discounts on games such as Ghostrunner and Deathloop, while more recent games such as Tiny Tina's Wonderlands and King of Fighters XV are also available at their lowest prices yet on the PlayStation Store.

Like a spooky mystery? Then check out Alan Wake Remastered. Interested in becoming the Caped Crusader? Batman: Arkham Knight's Premium Edition is super cheap. Want to sit back and experience the cathartic joy of digging through boxes? Unpacking has you covered.

Other standout games in the sale include Hitman 3, Life is Strange Remastered Collection, Mortal Kombat 11, and Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot.

While most of these games are available on PS4 and PS5, there are some that have PS5 enhancements, If you're still looking for a PS5, you can check out our PS5 restock feature to see when shops near you have fresh supply of the elusive console.

We've rounded up a number of these games below but be sure to check out the full catalog before the sale ends on July 6. If you also game on PC, you should check out Steam's Summer Sale, which just went live today and runs until July 7.

Best deals on PS Store