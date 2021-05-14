PlayStation Is Giving Away Free Content In MLB, Call Of Duty, And More Starting May 17

Following a promotion that gave away a whole bunch of free games--including Horizon Zero Dawn--to PS4 and PS5 players, Sony will soon be offering a variety of in-game goodies through Play at Home. The promotion begins in just a few days and includes currency and other rewards for nine different games.

Beginning May 17 at 8 PM PT / 11 PM ET, you'll be able to claim the following items and currency for via on the PlayStation Store.

Brawlhalla -- Play at Home Pack with Rayman Legend, Sir Rayelot Skin with Axe and Gauntlet weapon skins, Shrug emote, Grimm Sidekick

Destruction AllStars -- 1,100 Destruction Points

MLB The Show 21 -- 10 The Show Packs

NBA 2K21 -- Play at Home Pack with MyTeam Series 2 Amethyst Damian Lillard, 5,000 MyTEAM Points, and more

Rocket League -- PlayStation Plus Pack with Blue Notch Wheels, Blue Smoke Boost, Blue Rocks Trail, and Trimpact BL Player Banner

Rogue Company -- Kyoto Undercover Ronin Outfit and 200 Rogue Bucks

Warframe -- 100 Platinum, 100,000 Credits, 7 Day Affinity Booster, Essential Base Damage Mod Bundle, and more

World of Tanks and World of Warships -- Twice the Courage Pack for World of Tanks: Modern Armor, with boosts and seven days of Premium Account. Tier III battleship Arkansas, seven days of Premium Account, and five Rare Boosters of all five types for World of Warships: Legends.

These will be joined by a Call of Duty: Warzone bonus on May 20 at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET. Five Double XP tokens will be available to claim for free at that time through the in-game Message of the Day, and all nine games' rewards will be available until June 6 at 11:59 PM PT, which is June 7 at 2:59 AM ET.

Because Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition was given out for free during the promotion--and will be free until later this evening--those who haven't played it yet can prepare before Horizon Forbidden West releases later this year. The sequel will be available on both PS4 and PS5, and it will come more than four years after the previous game.