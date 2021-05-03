Marvel Release Dates Marvel Phase 4 Pokemon Snap Returnal Tips Guide Returnal Review Nier Replicant Weapons & Endings

PlayStation Invests In Discord, Will Integrate Into PSN

Sony expects the Discord integration with PlayStation Network to happen in 2022.

11 Comments

Sony and Discord are getting into business together. Sony has announced a new partnership and investment in the popular messaging and communication app, which will see Discord connect "with your social and gaming experience on PlayStation Network." The integration between Discord and PSN is expected to happen in early 2022, though exact details on what it will consist of have not yet been announced.

Sony president Jim Ryan said in a blog post there are teams already "hard at work" bringing Discord to the PlayStation Network. "Together, our teams are already hard at work connecting Discord with your social and gaming experience on PlayStation Network," he said. "Our goal is to bring the Discord and PlayStation experiences closer together on console and mobile starting early next year, allowing friends, groups, and communities to hang out, have fun, and communicate more easily while playing together."

Sony also announced a minority investment in Discord as part of its Series H funding round. The figured attached to this investment was not publicly revealed.

This comes just off the heels of a deal made between Discord and Microsoft to integrate the chat app with Halo Infinite on PC. And the two recently made headlines as reports circulated that Microsoft considered buying Discord for $10 billion, but Discord has decided to continue independently for now rather than pursuing a sale.

In other PlayStation news, the company recently showed off a handful of games during an April 29 State of Play livestream. The bulk of the presentation was dedicated to the PlayStation 5-exclusive Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, where we were introduced to the brand-new playable Lombax Rivet.

