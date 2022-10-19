PlayStation Horror Game Sale Arrives Just In Time For Halloween

With Halloween around the corner, a number of online platforms are kicking off sales focused on games that are designed to make you sleep with the lights on. Over on the PlayStation Store, the Halloween sale is in full swing and includes a number of great games marked down to scary awesome prices.

The asymmetrical multiplayer game Dead by Daylight is down to just $42 for its beefy ultimate edition, plus you can add a number of famous movie slashers to your existing copy of the game with discounts on DLC. The new Evil Dead game has been marked down by 30% and is now available for a very groovy $28; the deluxe edition of stellar narrative-focused game The Quarry is just $48; and you can parkour around zombies in the excellent Dying Light 2 for $36.

While Cult of the Lamb looks too adorable to be a "true" horror game, it's worth a shock to the system to experience this gem, especially with a 20% discount that makes it even more tempting to play.

If you're looking for a big slash on game prices, a number of other great games can be bought for cheap. The Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3 remakes are just $12 each, the Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes is down to $15, and The Evil Within 2 is an absurd $6 for some of the best frights that you can have on console.

You can see more deals in the link above, and for more spooky savings, you can grab terrifyingly good deals on a couple of brand-new releases: Scorn and A Plague Tale: Requiem at Fanatical. If you're looking for some horrifying fun on Xbox, don't miss out on the Shocktober sale that's currently live.