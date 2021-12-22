PS Plus January Rumor Game Of The Year Halo Infinite Skull Locations GTA The Contract PS5 Restock Xbox Series X Restock
PlayStation Holiday Sale Has Massive Discounts To Close Out 2021

End 2021 in style, with huge savings on some of the best games of the year in PlayStation's festive sale.

Sony's latest PlayStation Store sale is here to help end the year, and depending on which game you're looking for, you can save up to 75% on select titles through the PlayStation Network until the sale ends on January 19, 2022. Some of the biggest games of the year have been heavily discounted, such as GameSpot's game of the year, Deathloop, which is going for $30 right now.

Elsewhere, you can grab Far Cry 6 for $36, Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart for $50--the PS5-exclusive usually retails for $70--and the brilliant looter-shooter Borderlands 3 for just $15. We've got a number of deals lined up below for you to look at, and if you're a PlayStation Plus subscriber, you can save a few extra bucks on select games as well.

If you're craving savings and you're not on a PlayStation platform, fret not. Xbox gamers can check out the Countdown Sale, the Epic Games Store has a fair share of great deals, and the Steam Winter Sale begins today.

Best PlayStation Holiday Sale Deals

