PlayStation Gets Handed An L With Tetris Effect: Connected Collector's Edition

One of the best versions of the classic puzzle game Tetris, Tetris Effect, is now available preorder and in a fancy collector's edition package from Limited Run Games. The main attention-grabber in this collection is the Tetromino-shaped box that it ships in, which includes a number of other goodies.

The Switch and Xbox editions come in alternating skew Tetromino shapes, while the PlayStation version is available as a big L. Inside the box you'll find a physical edition of Tetris Effect: Connected, soundtrack discs containing all 50 songs used in the game, a digital download code for the soundtrack, three pins, and 32 postcards featuring artwork from the game.

The collector's edition retails for $100 on each platform and preorders close on July 31. It's also worth noting that these editions aren't expected for another 8-9 months after the preorder window closes.

If you've yet to play it, Tetris Effect is a version of the old-school game that mixes the traditional Tetris formula with immersive audio and video. Each block dropped adds to the rhythm of the dozens of stages in the game, allowing you to create a concert experience while you clear the board. The Connected edition extends that idea with some innovative multiplayer that features cross-play support.

"Connected reimagines Tetris multiplayer with flair and vision," GameSpot's Tetris Effect: Connected review reads. "Some people meditate to clear their minds. Other people cook, or build models. Tetris Effect has a similar capacity to clear your mind."