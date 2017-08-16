PlayStation Experience 2017 Date Announced, First Tickets Now Available

Sony's annual gaming convention, PlayStation Experience, will return this year. PSX 2017 has been dated, and those hoping to attend the PS4-focused event can buy tickets right now.

PSX 2017 runs from December 9-10 at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California, the same venue as last year's show. The first batch of early-bird, two-day tickets are on sale right now at a discounted rate of $65; standard two-day tickets will go for $75. Either way, you'll need to be at least 18 to attend, and no children or babies are allowed.

Those who purchase early-bird tickets will be entitled to attend a "special event" on December 8 that will allow attendees "to get up-close and personal with game developers and PlayStation personalities."

PSX will again coincide with the conclusion of Capcom Cup 2017, the ongoing Street Fighter V competition. Its Grand Finals will be held on the night of December 10, with more details to come.

Specifics of what games or developers will attend PSX 2017 have not been announced. Sony said it will share more details about all of this in the "coming weeks." PSX 2016 featured some major announcements, including The Last of Us: Part 2, Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, and Marvel Vs. Capcom: Infinite.