PlayStation Execs Praise Nintendo Switch, Talk PlayStation Vita

PlayStation executive Shawn Layden is singing the praises of the Nintendo Switch.

Speaking to Time Magazine, Layden said the console represents a "great success for Nintendo." He added: "it's definitely what that fanbase has been waiting for."

The console is coming up on three million units sold, and it's the fastest-selling console in Nintendo's history. But the console isn't taking away from PlayStation 4sales, Layden said.

"When you look at our numbers, I think it shows that a lot of gamers are a two-console family," Layden said. "And quite often those two consoles are PlayStation and Nintendo sitting side-by-side."

In a separate interview with Glixel, PlayStation boss Jim Ryan said the Switch is an "interesting" console, and added that it's never a good idea to bet against Nintendo.

"It'll be interesting to see how they do this holiday. They're clearly out of stock. They've had some really big first party franchises to support them--Zelda is so powerful," he said about Breath of the Wild.

Don't expect Sony to revive the PlayStation Vita brand in the west, though, as Ryan told Glixel that the system is "not an active line" for Sony outside of Japan and some parts of Asia.

You can read the full interviews here: Glixel, Time.

In other Sony news, the company revealed that PlayStation VR sales have passed 1 million units and also said you should not expect a backwards compatibility solution anytime soon.

The next big PlayStation news event is E3 2017, which takes place next week. Sony's briefing is lined up for the evening of Monday, June 12.