PlayStation Exclusives Sale At Amazon: Returnal, Marvel's Spider-Man, And More
Some of the best PS5 and PS4 exclusives from recent years are discounted at Amazon and PS Direct.
PS5 and PS4 owners will definitely want to check out Amazon's latest game promotion, which discounts select PlayStation exclusives to Prime Day-level prices. You'll also want to take a look at PS Direct's August Savings sale for even more PlayStation game deals. A number of PS5 exclusives are featured in the sales, including a trio of great games for $50 each: Returnal, Demon's Souls, and The Nioh Collection. We've rounded up the best PlayStation game deals at Amazon and PS Direct below:
PlayStation game deals at Amazon and PS Direct
- Days Gone (PS4) -- $20 ($
40)
- Death Stranding (PS4) -- $30 (
$40)
- Demon's Souls (PS5) -- $50 (
$70)
- Dreams (PS4) -- $10 (
$20)
- Ghost of Tsushima (PS4) -- $30 (
$40)
- The Last of Us Part II (PS4) -- $20 (
$40)
- Marvel's Iron Man VR (PS4) -- $20 (
$40)
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales (PS4/PS5) -- $40 (
$50)
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition (PS5) -- $50 (
$70)
- MLB The Show 21 (PS5) -- $50 (
$70)
- MLB The Show (PS4) -- $40 (
$60)
- The Nioh Collection (PS5) -- $50 (
$70)
- Returnal (PS5) -- $50 (
$70)
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure (PS4/PS5) -- $36.54 (
$60)
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure Special Edition (PS4/PS5) -- $70 (
$90)
A couple of great PlayStation accessories are also on sale for solid prices. The PS5's HD camera is $40, down from $60, while the DualShock 4 back button attachment is only $15.
