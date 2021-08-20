PlayStation Exclusive Wild Has Reportedly Been Canceled

The PlayStation 4 exclusive, Wild, has reportedly been canceled. First spotted by VGC, Grubb said on his Giant Bomb series Grubbsnax yesterday that Wild Sheep Studio has stopped working on the project, several months after former studio head Michel Ancel retired from the games industry. Ancel previously worked on titles like Rayman and Beyond Good & Evil.

"I can confirm that game is fully done. There is no Wild anymore… Wild is dead," explained Grubb. He notes that he believes Ancel just abandoned the project and as a result, it got shuttered. Grubb said, "The team that was working on it was looking at maybe trying to stay together and work on other projects."

Grubb adds that he doesn't know what exactly had happened. The studio simply stated to him, "We’re not working on Wild anymore, but we do have a lot of talent here, so maybe we can work on some stuff."

When Ancel mentioned his retirement, he mentioned that development on both Wild and Beyond Good & Evil 2 would continue without him. Additionally, both games were announced years ago and have not had release date indications since then. But it looks like we have some closure on Wild now.

Additionally, Ancel was also under investigation from Ubisoft regarding allegations of a toxic and hostile work environment. He said that this decision was made to focus on his new wildlife preserve passion and Ubisoft's statement about his departure implied that it wasn't related to the investigation.

Wild was first announced back in 2014 as a PlayStation 4 exclusive and had gameplay footage shown.