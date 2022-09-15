PlayStation-Exclusive Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, Warzone 2.0 Content Revealed

As part of the Call of Duty Next event today, Activision announced some PlayStation-exclusive content for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0.

PlayStation players are getting an exclusive Operator, Hiro "Oni" Watanabe. PlayStation players also get a high-level weapon blueprint. You can check out the new character and weapon in the video below.

The fine print in the Oni announcement trailer shows that the DLC will be exclusive to PlayStation until October 27, 2023.

Microsoft is in the process of acquiring Activision Blizzard and the Call of Duty franchise, but the deal isn't done yet, and existing deals between Activision and Sony will continue. Sony pays Activision to put PlayStation-exclusive content into Call of Duty games to help make existing PlayStation players happy and convince people to buy the game on PlayStation.

Modern Warfare 2 launches on October 28, but the multiplayer beta starts September 16 on PlayStation before coming to other platforms later on. Warzone 2.0, meanwhile, is set to be released this year with an extraction-based mode, DMZ, coming to the game as well at launch on November 16.