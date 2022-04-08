PlayStation Direct Spring Sale Includes Some Of The Best PS5 Games

While the PlayStation Store kicked off its Spring Sale last week, PlayStation Direct has now gotten in on the fun with a selection of deals of its own. PS Direct's Spring Sale is smaller than the digital sale on PSN, but if you specifically want physical games, it's worth checking out. The sale runs until April 22.

The sale focuses on PlayStation exclusives for PS5 and PS4. PlayStation 5 owners can grab a few of the best exclusives on the platform for discounted prices. Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart and Returnal are down to $50, while The Nioh Collection and Demon's Souls are slashed to $40 each.

If you want the entire Insomniac Spider-Man experience, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate edition is discounted to $50. It comes with Miles' campaign as well as the PS5 remaster of the original game starring Peter Parker.

You can also pick up the Director's Cut versions of Ghost of Tsushima and Death Stranding for solid prices. Ghost of Tsushima is $50 for PS5 and $40 for PS4. The PS5 version of Death Stranding is only 40 bucks.

PS Direct's Spring Sale is rounded out with some bargains on old PS4 hits. God of War, Ratchet & Clank, and The Last of Us Remastered are just a few of the PS4 games that are on sale for 10 bucks each.

PS Direct Spring Sale