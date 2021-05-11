PlayStation Days Of Play Returns With Free Multiplayer, Sales, And More

Sony's PlayStation Days of Plays event is back for 2021, and it offers things like special rewards to earn, sales to take advantage of, and a free multiplayer weekend. Sony ran through all the details in a blog post, and we're highlighting the big takeaways here.

Player Celebration:

As part of this campaign, players can register to take part in an event that calls on users to work together to play games and earn Trophies to unlock special rewards like PSN avatars and themes.

Registration is open and available now here, with stage one of the event kicking off May 18. On that day, players can earn points toward three different goals, the first of which is Games Every PS4 or PS5 game that a user plays for at least an hour during a week will count towards the goal; double points are available if you play games with friends.

The Trophies goal, meanwhile, calls on players to earn a specific number of Trophies each week, and each person can unlock a maximum of six PS4/PS5 trophies per week that count toward the goal. The third goal is the Bonus goal. Should the Games and Trophies goals to met, a new set of these extra goals will be announced and detailed.

In terms of the rewards, players will receive special PSN avatars and PS4 dynamic themes, and they will be delivered to your inbox on your consoles. The dynamic themes are only available on PS4 because the PS5 does not have dynamic themes.

More details on the Player Celebration event can be found on the PlayStation Blog.

Days Of Play Celebration Sale

The Days of Play event also includes a sale on PS4 and PS5 games, as well as "other select products and more," Sony said. The games and prices will vary by region. Sony hasn't announced any details on the sale yet apart from announcing that it's coming, so keep checking back with GameSpot for more.

Free Online Multiplayer Weekend

There will also be a free multiplayer weekend in the Days of Play event where users don't need PlayStation Plus to play games online across PS4 and PS5. Sony did not say which weekend will be the free weekend, but hopefully we find out soon.

Share Of The Week

As part of the Days of Play event, Sony is kicking off a "Share of the Week" event where it will select user creations based around a particular theme. The first of these will be announced on May 14, and the contest will kick off after.

Head to the PlayStation Blog to learn more about the 2021 Days of Play event.