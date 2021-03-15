PlayStation Communities On PS4 Is Shutting Down

PlayStations Communities on PS4 will soon be removed, Sony has announced. The console manufacturer announced that the social feature will no longer be available in April. PlayStation Communities allowed like-minded players to form parties, send each other messages, compare screenshots, among other activities.

According to TechRadar, Sony removed the PlayStation Communities app in March of last year, as well as removing the ability to create private parties on PS4. However, it seems players can still make parties by sorting their friends into groups. Additionally, the PS5 does not support the PlayStation Communities feature, and Sony hasn't announced any plans to bring it to the current-gen console.

Sony hasn't been shy about removing features from older consoles. Late last year, the company removed the ability to buy PS3, PSP, and PS Vita content via a computer or phone, as well as discontinuing the wishlist functionality. Sony recently confirmed that the PS5 is being sold at a loss, which is common for game consoles. If you're one of the many people who are still trying to get a PS5, check out our restock guide.