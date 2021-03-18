PlayStation Buys EVO Championship Series Fighting Game Tournament

Sony has announced that PlayStation has acquired the Evolution Fighting Games Tournament. Revealed on the Sony Interactive Entertainment blog, it was stated that EVO will be the beginning of the next chapter for PlayStation's efforts in esports entertainment. Known for bringing fighting game tournaments to the forefront with games like Street Fighter, Tekken, and Super Smash Bros., the EVO Fighting Games Tournament has launched many careers of several well-known players, such as Justin Wong and Daigo Umehara.

Last year, EVO 2020 was cancelled following the spread of COVID-19 and after accusations of sexual harassment from EVO founder Joey "Mr. Wizard" Cueller came to light. In a follow-up statement, head of Business Development for EVO, Mark Julio, stated that the union with PlayStation will allow them to continue supporting the fighting game community under new leadership. Evo 2021 is still on track, and will be an online event set for this August.

Also very important to note. @EVO is still open to all platforms. The teams at PlayStation and RTS are enabling us to continue working with our community to support fighting games. https://t.co/NKMQUSvkfj — Mark Julio (マークマン) (@MarkMan23) March 18, 2021

