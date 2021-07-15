PlayStation Boss Says "We Want The Best" Games, Not Mediocre Titles

PlayStation's president Jim Ryan has spoken about giving development teams the time they need to make great game--because PlayStation doesn't want mediocre titles. "We want the best," Ryan said of PlayStation's philosophy.

Speaking to TMTPost, Ryan was asked how he stays patient with development teams when games can take years to create. He said giving teams the time they need will pay dividends down the road if the game in questions ends up being great. At the same time, however, there are business realities that are at play, too.

"It is better to wait and have a great game than to rush and have a game that is okay or quite good. Players only remember best games rather than OK games," he said. "If it is a best game, players may want a sequel, and they will also want to buy a sequel, but no one really cares about a game that is only OK. Of course, due to financial and product portfolio considerations, we will also give pressure to studios to deliver a certain product within the expected time. But in general, we don't want products that are OK, we want the best."

"We give them freedom to express their creativity, and we believe that they will give us a corresponding return and deliver the best games."

Ryan said he thinks about a "best game" as one that can "arouse certain emotions of the players, such as making the player feel excited, feel the adrenaline rush, or feel happy or sad."

He added: "I think best gaming experience should allow players to enter an immersive experience in the game, allowing players to fully integrate into the game and experience different emotions."

PlayStation's various development teams around the world are keeping busy, as the network of studios has 25 games in development right now, and half are new IP. The company is also bolstering its first-party game development lineup through the recent acquisitions of Returnal developer Housemarque and PC port studio Nixxes.