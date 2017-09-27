PlayStation Boss Responds To Nintendo Switch

The Nintendo Switch launched in March and it's been a big hit, setting sales records for Nintendo hardware. One of the selling points is that it's a hybrid system, allowing you to play at home on a TV or on the go with the tablet-like screen and controllers. Don't expect Sony to imitate that setup for any new gaming hardware it might be working on, however.

PlayStation gaming boss Andrew House told Bloomberg that, from Sony's perspective, a hybrid-style gaming system does not represent a "huge market opportunity" outside of Japan and Asia.

"The folks at Nintendo have their strategy and that's great," House said. "We remain focused around a highly connected gaming experience and also coupled with having a great range of other entertainment experiences so you can reach multiple people on the big screen in the household."

The interview also covered dedicated handheld gaming devices like the PlayStation Vita. House said the system didn't do all that great outside of Japan and Asia, due in part to the rise in smartphones. This is to say, it sounds like a PlayStation Vita successor is unlikely to happen, though nothing has been ruled out.

"The Vita experience was that outside of Japan and Asia, there was not a huge demand," House explained. "The lifestyle shift toward the dominance of smartphones as the single key device that is always with you, was the determining factor."

Sony is definitely committed to smartphone games. Recently, the company created a subsidiary called ForwardWorks to make smartphone games for iOS and Android.