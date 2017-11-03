  1. Call of Duty: WWII Livestream - ScrewAttack VS The Warp Zone!
Feature Article

PlayStation Boss Defends Last Of Us 2, COD:WW2 Length Revealed! - GS News Roundup

  Feature
1 Comments

English Man Defends Naughty Dogs

by on

GameSpot News is back to round off the week with Jess McDonell and Ed- Eddie Makuch! That’s right, we swapped out hosts twice in one week and you can’t do anything about it.

PlayStation Boss Jim Ryan Defends Last Of Us 2 Trailer

A new trailer for The Last of Us Part II was revealed at Sony’s Paris Game Week conference, and boy, its brutality sure got a lot of people talking. Find out what PlayStation Europe boss Jim Ryan had to say about all of that.

Horizon: Zero Dawn Expansion Adds 15 Hours Of Gameplay

Wow! Can you believe Horizon: Zero Dawn was released this year? With its expansion pack, The Frozen Wilds, releasing soon Guerrilla decided to share a few details on its length and gameplay features…

Call of Duty: WWII Campaign Length Revealed

Speaking of length, we at GameSpot played through the new Call of Duty’s single-player campaign and now we can tell you how long it is. Will be meet your expectations? Probably.

That’s all for GameSpot News, if you’ve been with us every day this week, thank you and have a good weekend! If you haven’t--well, maybe next week?

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com
