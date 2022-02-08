PlayStation Beta Update Adds Party Options, Voice Commands To PS5

Sony is rolling out a new beta for its PS4 and PS5 consoles tomorrow, adding a suite of UI changes, adjustments, and accessibility features. Most notably though is an entirely new feature coming to PS5 that will let users give the console voice commands.

Limited to U.S and U.K users, the version of voice command heading to PS5 consoles is a preview according to a post on the PlayStation Blog. Still, players who make it into the beta will be able to have their PS5 open a game or app, as well as pause or resume media playback using their voice, just like PS4 users can. From a screenshot shared in the same blog post, it seems that users will be able to give voice commands to their PS5 by saying "Hey Playstation!" first.

As for party chats, users enrolled in the beta on PS5 and PS4 will be able to start closed parties as well as open parties. Closed parties are essentially invite-only voice chats, letting players pick and choose who gets in. Users on PS4 will also be able to individually adjust the voice volume of anyone in their party, just like PS5 users can.

The PS5's UI is also getting some slight changes, although folders--a popular feature on the PS4--aren't on that list. Instead, users will be able to filter their game collection by genre and tag some to be kept on their home screen. Additionally, the home screen will be able to hold a total of 14 games and apps.

While these changes, among others, will be coming in the latest PS4 and PS5 betas, not everyone will be able to try them out. According to the blog post, access will only be open to selected beta participants in applicable countries. Of course, everyone with a PS4 or PS5 will be able to try out these features when they're officially rolled out later this year, assuming they are.

A full list of everything coming to the PS4 and PS5 in tomorrow's betas can be found below.

February 2022 PS4 and PS5 beta change list

New Party Chat Options

In response to community feedback, we’ve made some updates to the Parties system:

Open and Closed Parties (PS5 and PS4 betas) When you start a party, you can now select either an open party or a closed party: An open party lets your friends see and join the party without an invite. Friends of party members can also join. A closed party is only for players you invite. Note: in Game Base on PS5 and Party on PS4, if you select [Open Party] when starting a party, only players using the beta version of the PS5 or PS4 system software will be able to join. To start a party that players who aren’t using the beta version can also join, select [Closed Party]. Voice chat reporting feature update (PS5 beta) If you want to report something that someone in a party said, there are now visual indicators for you to identify who was speaking. This will help PlayStation Safety take appropriate action based on your report. You can learn more about this feature here.



Share Play update (PS5 beta) Start Share Play directly from the voice chat card. You no longer need to start Share Screen first to use Share Play. Voice chat volume (PS4 beta) You can now individually adjust the voice chat volume of each player in a party on PS4, just like on PS5.



PS5 Game Base Enhancements

Voice chats are now called parties. For easier access, we’ve divided the Game Base menu into three tabs: Friends, Parties and Messages.

From the Game Base control menu and cards, you can now: View all your friends under the [Friends] tab in the control menu, or access the player search feature and friend requests through links on this tab. Add a player to a group or create a new group directly from Game Base in the Control Center. You can also send text messages, quick messages, images, video clips, and view a group’s shared media from this card.

When someone in a party is sharing their screen, you’ll now see the (on air) icon.

We’ve made it easier to decline friend requests by adding a [Decline] button to your friend request list.

Increased apps on the home screen You can now have a total of 14 games and apps appear on your home screen.



Trophies UI update We’ve updated the visual design of trophy cards and the trophy list. You can also see suggestions for which trophies to earn on the trophy tracker and access it from the Control Center whenever you’re playing a game.



Start Share Screen from the Create menu From the Create menu, you can now start a Share Screen and stream your gameplay to an open party.



New Accessibility Features

More Screen Reader languages Screen Reader, which reads aloud on-screen text and provides spoken guidance for operating the console, is now supported in six additional languages: Russian, Arabic, Dutch, Brazilian Portuguese, Polish, and Korean. This expands Screen Reader support to 15 languages, including the current ones (United States English, United Kingdom English, Japanese, Italian, German, Spanish, Latin American Spanish, French and Canadian French).



Mono audio for headphones You can now enable mono audio for headphones so the same audio is played from both the left and right headphones, instead of a stereo or 3D audio sound mix. This feature provides an added option to enhance the PS5 audio experience, particularly for players with unilateral hearing loss.**



Check marks for enabled settings You can now show a check mark on enabled settings so you can easily see that they’re turned on.



Voice Command (Preview): U.S. and U.K. limited release

We’re also testing a feature that enables voice commands for finding and opening games, apps, and settings, as well as controlling media playback on the PS5 console.

This feature is currently available in English for beta participants with accounts registered to the U.S. and U.K.

To get started, enable Voice Command (Preview) from the Settings menu. Then, call out “Hey, PlayStation!” and ask your PS5 console to find a game, open an app or setting, or control playback while enjoying a movie, TV show or song.