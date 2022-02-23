PlayStation App Rolls Out PS5 Game Capture Auto-Uploads

Sharing your best moments on PS5 is a whole lot easier beginning today--at least if you're in select regions. North America, South America, and Japan are getting access to a PlayStation mobile app feature that automatically stores your recent PS5 game captures, making it way simpler to share them or store them outside the console.

To see if the feature is live for you, make sure your PlayStation app is updated and select the game library icon at the bottom of the screen. You should see the Games tab and a Captures tab next to it. Select Captures and then agree to enable the feature.

We’re gradually rolling out the ability to share your PS5 game captures through PS App in more regions! Americas are first up, with more countries next month. Details: https://t.co/yskER3hn8t pic.twitter.com/8sfrm6PZZj — PlayStation (@PlayStation) February 23, 2022

From here on, any screenshots you have taken via the Create menu or Create button, as well as non-4K videos under three minutes, will automatically be saved in the mobile app for 14 days. You also have to have your console set to Rest Mode and Stay Connected To The Internet.

Unfortunately, you can't manually upload images this way. This is one feature that differs on the Xbox app, where you don't need to have your console set to instant-on mode, but you should still be able to briefly set the PS5 to Rest Mode, let the images or video auto-upload, and then turn Rest Mode off, if you prefer.

You also will still be able to access PlayStation captures through the app if you have deleted them from your console, so keep that in mind when trying to clear things after overdoing it with the Create button. We've all been there.