Marvel Release Dates Marvel Phase 4 Pokemon Snap Returnal Tips Guide Returnal Review Nier Replicant Weapons & Endings

PlayStation Apex Legends Players Can Now Pre-Load Season 9: Legacy Update

PS4 and PS5 Apex Legends players can pre-load the game's new Legacy update, but some players are saying it isn't working.

By on

Comments

Apex Legends players on PS4 and PS5 can now pre-load the upcoming Legacy update on both platforms, which goes live May 4. Developer Respawn announced the move on Twitter on Monday, but several players on Twitter, Reddit, and other social media platforms have complained that the pre-load isn't working for them.

We already know a ton about what's coming in the Apex Legends Season 9: Legacy update. As you might expect, it introduces a new character named Valkyrie who specializes in recon and aerial attack. (She has a jetpack, which is pretty wild.) As the patch notes reveal, Legacy makes a ton of changes to the game, including nerfing the recent changes to Lifeline's kit, while also improving her heal drone and care package abilities.

Legacy will also introduce Arenas to the game, a 3v3 round-based team deathmatch that's very similar to Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and fellow CS-like Valorant. There's a new weapon in Season 9 too, a marksman bow called the Bocek Bow that, similar to the G7 Scout and Triple-Take, is designed for mid-range and relies on precision hits. Since it uses arrows, players can retrieve ammo from downed foes and loot fired arrows from the ground. As usual, Legacy introduces new skins and other cosmetics to the game, including a Wraith skin that not all of us are happy about.

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Apex Legends
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)