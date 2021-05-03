PlayStation Apex Legends Players Can Now Pre-Load Season 9: Legacy Update

Apex Legends players on PS4 and PS5 can now pre-load the upcoming Legacy update on both platforms, which goes live May 4. Developer Respawn announced the move on Twitter on Monday, but several players on Twitter, Reddit, and other social media platforms have complained that the pre-load isn't working for them.

We already know a ton about what's coming in the Apex Legends Season 9: Legacy update. As you might expect, it introduces a new character named Valkyrie who specializes in recon and aerial attack. (She has a jetpack, which is pretty wild.) As the patch notes reveal , Legacy makes a ton of changes to the game, including nerfing the recent changes to Lifeline's kit, while also improving her heal drone and care package abilities.

PlayStation legends! Be ready to dive into the @playapex Legacy update as soon as it goes live by pre-loading now.

While the game should automatically download the update, you can give it a little nudge by manually looking for the update. See you tomorrow! — Respawn (@Respawn) May 3, 2021