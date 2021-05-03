PlayStation Apex Legends Players Can Now Pre-Load Season 9: Legacy Update
PS4 and PS5 Apex Legends players can pre-load the game's new Legacy update, but some players are saying it isn't working.
Apex Legends players on PS4 and PS5 can now pre-load the upcoming Legacy update on both platforms, which goes live May 4. Developer Respawn announced the move on Twitter on Monday, but several players on Twitter, Reddit, and other social media platforms have complained that the pre-load isn't working for them.
We already know a ton about what's coming in the Apex Legends Season 9: Legacy update. As you might expect, it who specializes in recon and aerial attack. (She has a jetpack, which is pretty wild.) , Legacy makes a ton of changes to the game, including nerfing the recent changes to Lifeline's kit, while also improving her heal drone and care package abilities.
PlayStation legends! Be ready to dive into the @playapex Legacy update as soon as it goes live by pre-loading now.— Respawn (@Respawn) May 3, 2021
While the game should automatically download the update, you can give it a little nudge by manually looking for the update. See you tomorrow!
Legacy will also introduce Arenas to the game, a 3v3 round-based team deathmatch that's very similar to Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and fellow CS-like Valorant. There's a new weapon in Season 9 too, a marksman bow called the Bocek Bow that, similar to the G7 Scout and Triple-Take, is designed for mid-range and relies on precision hits. Since it uses arrows, players can retrieve ammo from downed foes and loot fired arrows from the ground. As usual, Legacy introduces new skins and other cosmetics to the game, including
GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.
Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com
Join the conversation