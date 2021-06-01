PlayStation Announces Evo Online Community Series With Over 120 Worldwide Competitions

After co-acquiring the major fighting game tournament this past March, PlayStation has announced plans for the 2021 Evolution Championship Series, beginning with the Evo Community Series on June 10.

The Evo Community Series will include over 120 regional tournaments across the world, offering a total of $74,000 in prize money throughout the competition. The Community Series will consist of three core events--FGC Arcade: Evo Edition, the Evo 2021 Online Warm-up, and the Evo 2021 Online Side Tournaments. All tournaments will be run on either the PlayStation 4 or PC version of each game.

FGC Arcade: Evo Edition will offer a $20,000 prize pool and run from June 10 to June 22 in North America and Europe. The games involved in this event are Granblue Fantasy: Versus, Guilty Gear Strive, Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate, and Tekken 7.

The Evo 2021 Online Warm-Up is scheduled for June 26 to July 13 with a $19,000 prize pool up for grabs. The Evo 2021 featured games--Guilty Gear Strive, Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate, Street Fighter V: Champion Edition, and Tekken 7--will also be featured during this online series.

Finally, the Evo 2021 Online Side Tournaments will play out July 8 to August 3, with a $35,000 prize pool available to players. Games that are not included among the featured Evo 2021 titles will be highlighted here instead, with the lineup including BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle, Dragon Ball FighterZ, Granblue Fantasy: Versus, Mobile Suit Gundam: Extreme Vs. Maxi Boost ON, Skullgirls 2nd Encore, Soulcalibur VI, and Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late[cl-r].

Players interested in signing up for any of these official Evo events--or the main Evo event taking place August 6-August 8 and August 13-August 15--can do so at the official Evolution Championship Series website.

The Evolution Championship Series is the longest running fighting game competition in North America, beginning in 1996 under the name "Battle by the Bay." The last Evo event, Evo 2019, featured Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition, Tekken 7, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Mortal Kombat 11, Soulcalibur VI, Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late[st], Dragon Ball FighterZ, BlazBlue Cross Tag Battle, and Samurai Shodown in its lineup.