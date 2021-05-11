PlayStation 5 VR Headset May Display At 4K And Include Haptics

It appears that Sony is set to develop more top-notch peripherals this generation. According to a report from UploadVR , Sony's upcoming iteration of the PSVR headset for PlayStation 5 will include a number of improvements and impressive features, including a 4K display and even haptic feedback via a built-in motor.

According to the report, the upcoming headset's 4K display will be slightly different than the standard 4K we're used to. Instead of displaying at 3840x2160, the PSVR headset will output at 4000x2040 or 2000x2040 per eye.

Other features that may be coming with the headset include a lens separation adjustment dial and gaze tracking, or more simply put, eye tracking. That last feature is a fairly big deal, as with proper implementation it could totally change how VR users interact with digital spaces. For instance, if a player wanted to throw something they wouldn't have to turn their whole body or head and throw the object. Instead, all they would have to do is look at where they want to throw something and let loose. Of course, eye tracking also comes with the additional benefit of making digital worlds more immersive and life-like.

Haptic feedback is another standout here, mainly because it hasn't been implemented in a mainstream product before. That being said, you can currently experience VR with haptic feedback in the headset itself with products from bHaptics , that is, if you have the cash. With the upcoming PSVR headset, players could experience the wind on their face or a headshot in VR for the first time.