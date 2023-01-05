PlayStation 5 Sales Reach 30 Million, December 2022 Was The Biggest Month To Date For PS5

Sony has confirmed that PlayStation 5 sales have surpassed 30 million units globally, an increase of five million units sold when compared to September 2022's sales numbers. Announced by Sony Interactive Entertainment President and CEO Jim Ryan at CES 2023, the executive also added that December 2022 was the biggest sales month to date for the console.

"Sitting at the heart of all this innovation is PS5", Ryan said during the Sony press conference. "We truly appreciate the support and patience of the PlayStation community as we managed unprecedented demand amid global challenged over the past two years."

Since it first launched in November 2022, Sony regularly struggled to meet the demand for the console, as a global semiconductor shortage and other global challenges resulted in limited stock being available. Ryan added that the console will be easier to obtain going forward, as "everyone who wants a PS5 should have a much easier time finding one at retailers globally, starting from this point forward."

2023 is shaping up to be a big year for Sony, as it'll be expanding its gaming hardware library with the launch of PS VR2 in February and an upcoming accessibility controller kit for PS5 by the name of Project Leonardo. On the game front, PS5 owners can also expect big AAA titles such as Final Fantasy XVI in June and Marvel's Spider-Man 2 later in the year.