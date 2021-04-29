PlayStation 5 Nike Sneakers Arriving This May, According To New Report

If you've ever wanted to take a stand when it comes to console loyalty, Nike might have the appropriate footwear if you're a PlayStation fan. According to sneaker-focused Instagram account LaceUpHK and spotted by GameSpot sister site CNET, Paul George of the LA Clippers has teamed up with Nike and PlayStation on a line of PG 5 sneakers that feature a blue and white design, complete with various PS5 logos.

Reportedly priced at $110, the sneakers will be available in May. This isn't the first time that George, Nike, and Sony have collaborated, as back in 2018 the trio worked on shoes that featured PlayStation's iconic shapes and other signature symbols that actually lit up and pulsated thanks to the built-in LEDs.

For another pair of very cool but one-of-a-kind sneakers, take a look at Kong: Skull Island director Jordan Vogt Roberts's custom Metal Gear Solid Air Jordans. Sneakers have become prized possessions in recent years, with an entire fandom devoted to collecting and displaying rare variants of sought-after shoes.

Much like the PS5, sneakers are also regularly snapped up as soon as they go on sale and the market has been plagued by accusations of buyers using bot programs to buy all available stock.

While the PS5 Nike sneakers will likely be sold out as soon as they hit the streets next month, you can keep your eyes open for a new console by regularly checking our PS5 restock hub to seen when the hardware is back up for sale again.