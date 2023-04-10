Playing This Free Interactive Redfall Game Could Win You A Custom Xbox Series X From Bethesda

Here's how you could win Redfall-themed Xbox Series X and controller.

By on

Comments

You could potentially win a Redfall-themed Xbox Series X and controller by playing an interactive game on the Bethesda website.

The news comes from the official Redfall Twitter account, and it reads:

"Explore the island and hunt down The Night Manager in the new Take Back Redfall: Interactive Adventure. Complete the journey and share your experience for a chance to win a custom Xbox Series X!"

To be eligible to win the Xbox Series X and controller, you must be at least 18 years old, have a valid ID, and be a legal resident in the United States or the District of Columbia, Belgium, Canada, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland, or the United Kingdom.

To enter the sweepstakes, you must first play through the interactive game. Once you reach the game's final screen, you'll need to click on the Share Button, then post your results on either Twitter or Facebook with the hashtags #Sweepstakes and #TakeBackRedfall.

Two winners will then be selected on May 3, 2023. Both winners will receive one prize alongside two additional prizes from a random sponsor draw. For information on the rules, be sure to read the official PDF.

For more Redfall news, check out our story on Microsoft, stating that they didn't pull any games from PlayStation and how a series of events affected the game's development.

