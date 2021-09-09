Playing The Call Of Duty: Vanguard Beta Gets You Free Kingsley Operator In CoD: Mobile

Everyone who plays the upcoming Call of Duty: Vanguard multiplayer beta will receive Sergeant Arthur Kingsley as a playable character in Call of Duty: Mobile.

To unlock Kingsley, you need to create or link your Activision Account for Call of Duty: Mobile--here's how to do that. Then you need to make sure you're playing the Vanguard beta on the same Activision Account. "It doesn't matter what platform you're on or what day you play--so long as you play on the same Activision Account you linked your Call of Duty: Mobile profile to, you’re eligible to receive this reward," Activision said.

You can play as Kingsley in Call of Duty: Mobile

Codes for Kingsley will go out about a week after the Vanguard beta ends, and codes will be sent to your in-game mailbox in Call of Duty: Mobile. Activision said if you haven't received a code by November 1, you should reach out to Activision Support for help.

After you receive the code, head to https://www.callofduty.com/redemption to register the code. You'll also need to enter your Call of Duty: Mobile UID (which is found in your profile below your username) alongside the code. Once you've done all that, you will find Kingsley available from your in-game mailbox and can use the soldier in multiplayer and battle royale.

The Vanguard multiplayer beta begins this weekend on PlayStation for people who preorder, while the beta comes to more platforms later in the month. Here is the full schedule:

Call of Duty: Vanguard Beta Schedule

PlayStation Exclusive Early Access: September 10 – 13

September 10 – 13 Xbox and Battle.net PC Early Access / PlayStation Open Beta: September 16 – 17

September 16 – 17 Open Beta on all platforms: September 18 - 20

Earlier this week, Activision announced more details on Vanguard's multiplayer--here's everything we know--and revealed a first look at the brand-new Warzone Pacific map.