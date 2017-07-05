Playerunknown's Battlegrounds Update Out Today For Some, Here's What It Does
Bug fixes and small improvements on the way for Playerunknown's Battlegrounds.
Playerunknown's Battlegrounds has a new update out today on its PC public test server, bringing with it a bunch of bug fixes and small improvements.
Specifically, you can no longer exit a vehicle that is blocked all the way round, and tire effects will change immediately when a vehicle moves onto a different type of surface. Elsewhere, the game's UI performance has been improved, and a south-east Asia server has been added.
Take a look at the full patch notes at the bottom of this article. The update is out today on Battlegrounds' test server, and it will likely drop on Thursday, July 6, "if everything is stable."
Looking ahead, a new, desert-themed map is on the way for Battlegrounds, along with a snowy arena set in the Adriatic region. No release date has been announced for either map, but the former was recently shown off for the first time.
Developer Bluehole announced the new maps at E3 2017, where it also showcased a new weapon--the short-to-medium range OTS rifle--and improved traversal animations. More weather effects are also on the way, along with mod support further down the line.
The other Battlegrounds news from E3 was that the title is coming to Xbox One as a "console launch exclusive" later this year. It has so far reached 3 million players on PC, where it remains in Early Access.
Finally, the battle royale title will soon add a new Zombies mode, in which players can control the undead and attempt to overcome their human enemies. For more on the popular multiplayer game, check out our Playerunknown's Battlegrounds Let's Play.
Playerunknown's Battlegrounds Week 15 Update Patch Notes
General
- Added SEA (Southeast Asia) server.
Client Performance
- Improved UI performance.
Bug fixes
- Fixed a bug that caused a character to walk through gas station wall.
- Fixed a bug that caused a character to stand on top of a tunnel after getting out of motorbike inside of a tunnel.
- You can no longer get out of a vehicle if the vehicle is blocked all the way around.
- Fixed a bug that made a teammate's weapon invisible in spectator mode
- Fixed an issue of the scope crosshair appearing blurry when post-processing quality is set to high.
- Adjusted GROZA rail to better fit Holographic Sight and Red Dot Sight.
- Fixed a bug that caused ammo not to drop after dropping Extended Mag with full Backpack.
- Vehicle tire effects will change immediately when the vehicle is on a different type of ground.
