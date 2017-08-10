Playerunknown's Battlegrounds Update Out Now For All; Read The Patch Notes Here

A new patch for Playerunknown's Battlegrounds went live for everyone today. Although it's not one of developer Bluehole's big monthly updates, it still includes some important fixes and improvements.

The patch launched yesterday on beta servers, but Bluehole announced today on Twitter that it has gone live to everyone. Probably the most important features of the patch are improvements to client optimization, including better performance on 6-core and higher CPUs and a more optimized UI.

However, the update also includes some changes that you'll likely notice more readily, such as better animation when throwing a grenade while prone and a new mini-map and world map marker for the character you are spectating. The patch also "improves the wrist positions on the steering wheel," so we can only assume that Bluehole is making sure that all players drive at 10 and 2. You can see the full patch notes below.

In other PUBG news, the game's creator recently discussed what sort of project he wants to take on next. In addition, PUBG crossed 500,000 peak concurrent users, coming close to surpassing Counter-Strike: Global Offensive for second most all-time.

Playerunknown's Battlegrounds Week 20 Patch Notes

Client Optimization

Optimized game performance for 6-core or higher CPU

Optimized UI

Sound Effects

Decreased motorbike engine and vehicle skid sound volumes

Bug Fixes