Playerunknown's Battlegrounds Update Out Now For All; Read The Patch Notes Here
Improved wrist positions on steering wheels is clearly the biggest fix.
A new patch for Playerunknown's Battlegrounds went live for everyone today. Although it's not one of developer Bluehole's big monthly updates, it still includes some important fixes and improvements.
The patch launched yesterday on beta servers, but Bluehole announced today on Twitter that it has gone live to everyone. Probably the most important features of the patch are improvements to client optimization, including better performance on 6-core and higher CPUs and a more optimized UI.
However, the update also includes some changes that you'll likely notice more readily, such as better animation when throwing a grenade while prone and a new mini-map and world map marker for the character you are spectating. The patch also "improves the wrist positions on the steering wheel," so we can only assume that Bluehole is making sure that all players drive at 10 and 2. You can see the full patch notes below.
In other PUBG news, the game's creator recently discussed what sort of project he wants to take on next. In addition, PUBG crossed 500,000 peak concurrent users, coming close to surpassing Counter-Strike: Global Offensive for second most all-time.
Playerunknown's Battlegrounds Week 20 Patch Notes
Client Optimization
- Optimized game performance for 6-core or higher CPU
- Optimized UI
Sound Effects
- Decreased motorbike engine and vehicle skid sound volumes
Bug Fixes
- Improved character animation when using throwables while prone
- Fixed a bug that occasionally disabled voice chat on the Starting Island
- Fixed a bug that caused your character to stand before crouching when revived
- Fixed a bug that prevented players from rebinding Unarm to an alternate key
- You can now see the mark from the character you are spectating on both the Mini Map and World Map
- Fixed a visual bug with the scope while a character you are spectating is prone on a hill
- Fixed a bug caused by changing "Graphics" - "Quality" - "Effects" from Settings
- Improved the wrist positions on the steering wheel
